Depression over Bay intensifies into deep depression

The maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal number 3 as the depression over the east-central Bay intensified into a deep depression on Sunday morning.

“It is likely to intensify further and move in a northwesterly direction,” said the weather department in a bulletin.

According to India Meteorological Department, the deep depression will intensify into a cyclonic storm and reach West Bengal, Bangladesh coasts on 25 October.