Toxic algae killing marine life off Australian coast

A vast bloom of toxic algae is killing more than 200 species of marine life off the southern coast of Australia, scientists and conservation groups say.

The algae -- Karenia mikimotoi -- appeared in waters around South Australia state in March, causing mass deaths in species including sharks, rays, crabs and octopuses.

"There are carcasses littering beaches," said Brad Martin, a manager of the non-profit fish conservation group Ozfish.

"It is common for our volunteers to say: 'We walked for one kilometre along the beach and saw 100 dead rays and other marine life'," he told AFP.

Beaches on wildlife-rich tourist draws such as Kangaroo Island, Yorke Peninsula and Fleurieu Peninsula have been affected.

The bloom stretches across 4,400 square kilometres (1,700 square miles), Martin said -- an area larger than Japan or Germany.

Karenia mikimotoi has been detected around the world since the 1930s, including off Japan, Norway, the United States and China where it has disrupted local tourism and fishery industries, causing millions of dollars worth of damage.