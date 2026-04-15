Govt takes multiple steps to combat climate change impacts: Abdul Awal Mintoo
Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Abdul Awal Mintoo today, Wednesday, informed the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) that the government has taken a series of comprehensive measures to protect the country from the adverse impacts of climate change.
The minister said this in replying to a starred question from independent lawmaker Rumeen Farhana (Brahmanbaria-2) during the day’s question-answer session in the House with Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad, Bir Bikrom, in the chair.
In absence of Rumeen Farhana, the question was raised by another independent lawmaker Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Iqbal (Kishoreganj-5).
Mintoo said a Locally Led Adaptation Framework (LLAF) has been formulated to ensure grassroots participation in adaptation activities and their effective implementation.
He also noted that the ministry has prepared the National Adaptation Plan (NAP) to strengthen climate resilience and the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) to implement mitigation actions. “These plans are being executed through relevant ministries, divisions and agencies,” he said.
In addition, he said, the Department of Environment has initiated the formulation of Long-Term Low Emission Development Strategies (LT-LEDS) to guide sustainable, low-carbon development.
“To enhance international climate financing, strengthen project development capacity and promote coordination among national and international partners, the government has established the Bangladesh Climate Development Partnership (BCDP),” he added.
Highlighting carbon market initiatives, Mintoo said a comprehensive framework has been developed under Article-6 of the Paris Agreement to ensure transparent participation in international and voluntary carbon markets.
“This is expected to attract foreign investment and boost climate financing through carbon credit trading,” he said.
As part of immediate action, Mintoo said the government has undertaken projects across the country, including Brahmanbaria district, under a 180-day short-term plan.
These include forest restoration in government forest areas, mangrove afforestation in coastal char regions, and plantation of 15 million saplings along roads, highways, embankments, rivers and canals, as well as other marginal lands.
The minister said priority has been given to research, innovation, training and extension activities to address climate change impacts, with necessary action plans are being developed.
He further said the government formed the Bangladesh Climate Change Trust Fund (CCTF) from its own resources to implement the Bangladesh Climate Change Strategy and Action Plan (BCCSAP), 2009.
The fund aims to enhance local capacity and promote climate-resilient technologies through various projects. From the fiscal year 2009–’10 to 2025–’26, the government has allocated a total of Taka 4,151.71 crore (approximately US$495 million) to the trust fund.
As of March 2026, he said around Taka 4,383.95 crore has been earmarked for 985 projects—924 government and 61 non-government. Of these, 828 projects (771 government and 57 non-government) have already been completed, while 153 government projects are currently under implementation.
The Minster said all approved projects are being implemented at district and upazila levels to strengthen climate resilience nationwide.
Replying to a supplementary question from Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Iqbal (Kishoreganj-5), Mintoo said the adverse impacts of climate change cannot be mitigated in a single day, emphasising that the government’s efforts to address the issue will continue in a sustained and planned manner.
The minister noted that climate change is a gradual process, and therefore its remedies also require long-term, continuous initiatives. “As climate patterns evolve, the government will adopt new plans and strategies to reduce the negative consequences,” he said.
He further added that the government’s process of taking adaptive and preventive measures remains ongoing to minimise climate-related risks.