Govt takes multiple steps to combat climate change impacts: Abdul Awal Mintoo

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Abdul Awal Mintoo today, Wednesday, informed the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) that the government has taken a series of comprehensive measures to protect the country from the adverse impacts of climate change.

The minister said this in replying to a starred question from independent lawmaker Rumeen Farhana (Brahmanbaria-2) during the day’s question-answer session in the House with Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad, Bir Bikrom, in the chair.

In absence of Rumeen Farhana, the question was raised by another independent lawmaker Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Iqbal (Kishoreganj-5).