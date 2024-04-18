Environment minister calls forced choice between development and adaptation unjust

He said, “We had the least to do with the creation of the problem, and yet we are the most impacted. So, that is injustice any way you look at it. The other aspect is we are forced to adapt beyond our capacity. That is also injustice. We are also being forced to choose between development — investment in health, infrastructure, education, IT, training, capacity building — and investing in trying to protect our people from the impacts of climate change. That is yet another injustice.”

He also said, “We planted a million trees all over Bangladesh on the centenary of our Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. But the mortality rate [of trees] is high; we will lose 30 per cent of the trees in the first year. But there’s still 70 per cent left. Can we get young people to adopt a tree? You water the tree, you see it grow. This is how we have environmental stewardship.”

“We don’t want the young generation to just listen; we also want to listen to them. We want to see young men and women have a seat at the table. We want them to be partners in implementation. We also want them to do an audit on the value and impact of that implementation. That completes the whole cycle,” he added.