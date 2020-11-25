HC seeks quick action on curbing Dhaka’s air pollution

Air Pollution & Corona

Researchers at Harvard University found an increase of only one microgram per cubic metre in PM 2.5--dangerous tiny pollutants in the air-- is associated with an 8% increase in the COVID-19 death rate.

Another study in the Netherlands suggests that a small increase in exposure to pollution raised the death rate by up to 21 per cent.

A study by scientists at the University of Cambridge in the UK also found a correlation between the severity of COVID-19 infection and long-term exposure to air pollutants, including nitrogen oxides and ground-level ozone from car exhaust fumes or burning of fossil fuels.

A recent study published in the journal Science of the Total Environment has also shown that long-term exposure to air pollution can be "one of the most important contributors to fatalities caused by the coronavirus.

When the AQI value is between 151 and 200, everyone may begin to experience health effects while members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.

The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, informs people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is, and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.

Dhaka, which remained the world's most polluted city in 2019, has been named the world's most polluted country for PM2. 5 exposure while Dhaka has emerged as the second most polluted city in the 2019 World Air Quality Report.

Its air quality usually improves during monsoon.

The smog from brick kilns, smoke from unfit vehicles and dust generated from public and private constructions sites were the main sources of air pollution.

With the deterioration of coronavirus situation, the country's air quality now can pose a big challenge to the authorities concerned for securing the life of people.