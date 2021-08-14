'Heaven to hell': Greek beekeepers lament tradition lost to fire

On the scorched earth, dozens of blackened rings mark all that remains of beehives that dotted the once verdant hillsides outside the village of Voutas on Greece's Evia island.

Pine, walnut and fig trees were among the rich plant life sustaining the bees in a region that produces 40 per cent of Greece's honey. And those industrious workers were, in turn, a cornerstone of the local ecosystem, pollinating local farmers' crops.

"It's a whole way of life that we lost along with the forest," says Babis, 53, whose main source of income was his hives.

"What are we going to find here next year? It's over. We've gone from heaven to hell."

Bee colonies that have been bred over decades, with skills passed down through generations, have been wiped out in a fury of wildfires billowed by the forces of climate change.