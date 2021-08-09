Heavy rain in Sichuan forces evacuation of 80,000 people: State media

More than 80,000 people have been evacuated because of heavy rains and floods in the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan, state media reported on Monday.

Water levels at major rivers in the province were above warning levels following heavy rainfall from Friday to Sunday. One reservoir in the city of Dazhou exceeded its flood limit by 2.2 metres, according to the official China News Service.

It said more than 440,000 people have now been affected by floods in six cities across the province.