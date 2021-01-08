Himalayan vultures find respite after long flight

The largest birds of the Himalayas, the Himalayan griffon or Himalayan vulture, migrate to Bangladesh every winter. When the mercury plummets in the Himalayas, these feathered friends seek respite in these warmer climes. But the distance is long and after the long, wearisome flight, they literally collapse by the time they reach the northern region of Bangladesh. They land and lie there for long.

Two Himalayan griffons were rescued in a span of two days in Shibganj, Bogura. One was found in the village Anantapur of Shibganj upazila in Bogura on Monday. The other was found on Tuesday in Paikpara in the same upazila.

Jahangir Kabir, inspector of Rajshahi Division’s wildlife management and nature conservation division, told Prothom Alo that members of the Team for Energy and Environmental Research (TEER) had brought news of the birds. Later the wildlife management and nature conservation division and the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) together rescued the vultures.