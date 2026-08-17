Rivers in Mymensingh division devastated by pollution and encroachment

The river network was the main artery of the economy, culture, and communication system of the Mymensingh region. Numerous tributaries, sub-tributaries, canals, and floodplains had developed in this region centering on the Brahmaputra River, which originates from the Himalayas. However, over the past three decades, unplanned industrialisation, uncontrolled waste disposal, occupation of river basins, and prolonged dredging have brought this vast water system to the brink of destruction.

On 27 October 2024, the Mymensingh divisional administration prepared a list of rivers through the district administrations of the four districts, following the directives of the High Court. According to the list sent to the Chairman of the National River Conservation Commission, there are a total of 179 rivers in the Mymensingh division. Of these, 94 are in Netrokona, 15 in Jamalpur, 11 in Sherpur, and 59 in Mymensingh district itself.

According to sources from the Water Development Board (WDB) and local administration officials, most of these 179 rivers are now on the verge of disappearing from the map. For eight months of the year, there is no effective water flow in these rivers. During the dry season, the rivers dry up and turn into sandy desert-like areas where locals cultivate crops. The most alarming issue, however, is that there is no specific government list of these endangered or nearly dead rivers with the administration or the WDB.