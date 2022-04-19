Hong Kong's zero-Covid policies create mountains of plastic waste

Hong Kong disposes of over 2,300 tonnes of plastic waste a day, and with a recycling rate of just 11 per cent, according to government figures, most of it goes into landfills.

A government spokesperson said officials were aware of a surge in disposable waste since Covid began, urging people to adopt a green lifestyle as far as possible.

Edwin Lau, with local environmental group The Green Earth, said Hong Kong’s approach to Covid reflected its lack of environmental awareness.

“People living in quarantine hotels, they are not confirmed cases,” Lau said, urging the government to allow the recycling or reuse of plastics from quarantine facilities.