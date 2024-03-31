BRAC and BSA lead 'WasteWise' initiative to promote

Mohammad Anisur Rahman, Senior Director, BRAC Enterprises said “BRAC Recycle Handmade Paper and BRAC Nursery Enterprise are pioneering forces in zero waste management, transforming waste into valuable resources. We have recycled 65 metric tonnes of waste paper and produced 1.5 million products. Meanwhile, BRAC Nursery’s innovative approach turns food waste into fertilisers, exemplifying a commitment to a greener, more efficient future.”

Expanding on the initiatives at PRAN-RFL, its CEO, Ahsan Khan Chowdhury said, “Zero waste management, at its core, is a commitment to the principles of Reduce, Reuse and Recycle for us. Innovations in packaging to Reduce the amount of plastics being used, Reusing the wooden dust from the furniture factory for making Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) doors and Recycling plastic waste to make products like flower tops, waste bins, and dustpans are just some of the examples of our endeavors to manage waste better.”

Waste management at InterContinental Dhaka is a critical aspect of its operations and sustainability efforts. Ashwani Nayar, General Manager at InterContinental Dhaka said, “In our journey towards zero waste, every small action has the power to preserve our planet and shape a brighter future. Every choice we make is a step towards a cleaner, greener world. We are dedicated to positioning InterContinental Dhaka as a pioneering force in sustainable practices, setting benchmarks for the hospitality industry."

Enterprises such as Redress.Recycle, Arbab Group, BRAC Recycle Handmade Paper, BRAC Nursery Enterprise, Pisces Corporation, Lamati, and Jotner Dokaan participated in the 'WasteWise' fair. These trailblazer initiatives are working with textile waste, food waste, paper waste and plastics waste. They demonstrated their processes and also spoke of their challenges such as competing with non-waste products and finding market linkages.