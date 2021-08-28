Hurricane Ida lashes Cuba

Hurricane Ida lashed Cuba's westernmost region as it moved toward the Gulf of Mexico, forcing the evacuation of more than 2,400 people and causing power outages in the southern Isle of Youth as the storm gained intensity and speed.

A total of 2,461 people were reported to have evacuated on Friday as Ida strengthened from a tropical storm to a category 1 hurricane on the one-to-five Saffir-Simpson scale of intensity, reports Xinhua news agency.

With winds of 120 km per hour, Ida became the first hurricane to make landfall in Cuba this hurricane season, entering the area of Punta del Este, on the southeastern most tip of the Isle of Youth.