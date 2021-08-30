Hurricane Ida pummels Louisiana as Category 3 storm

Hurricane Ida battered southern Louisiana Sunday, 16 years to the day after deadly Hurricane Katrina devastated the southern US city of New Orleans.

Ida slammed into the Louisiana coast as a Category 4 storm, and was downgraded to a Category 3 by evening -- the same strength Katrina was when it came ashore in 2005.

"Ida is a dangerous category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Rapid weakening is expected during the next day or so, however, Ida is forecast to remain a hurricane through late tonight," the National Hurricane Center wrote in an advisory.

The NHC also warned that the storm surge would create a "life-threatening situation" and urged residents in affected areas to "take all necessary actions to protect life and property."