Depression in Bay: Maritime ports asked to hoist distant cautionary signal no 1

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted distant cautionary signal no one as the depression over Southwest Bay and adjoining area moved west-northwards over the same area.

At 6:00 am on Wednesday, it was centered about 1470 km southwest of Chattogram port, 1420 km southwest of Cox’s Bazar post, 1345km southwest of Mongla port and 1350 km southwest of Payra port, said a special bulletin of Met office.