Illegal mining surges on Yanomami indigenous land: report

Illegal mining, a leading cause of environmental destruction in the Amazon rainforest, expanded 30 per cent last year on protected Yanomami indigenous lands, devastating the equivalent of 500 football pitches, a report found Thursday.

The increase brought the total amount of land deforested by illegal miners on the Yanomami’s reserve in northern Brazil to 2,400 hectares (nearly 6,000 acres), an area more than seven times the size of New York’s Central Park, said the report by two indigenous associations.

Illegal gold and diamond mining are big business in the Amazon, and according to the report only accelerated on Yanomami lands in 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic led environmental authorities to scale back enforcement operations.