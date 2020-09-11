Illegal sand lifting blamed as Dhaleshwari erosion takes serious turn in Keraniganj

Illegal sand extraction, which has been going on for the last four days, has created a 130 to 140 feet deep hole, devouring 150 acres of crop land in Kharakandi mouja, Bhandar Khola and Chamardah under Kalatia union.

Besides, 80 houses in Kharakandi area and 65 houses in Lakhi Asrayan project went into the river, leaving 145 families homeless who have taken shelter at various schools.

Upazila nirbahi officer Amit Deb Nath submitted a letter seeking steps in this regard to the deputy commissioner.