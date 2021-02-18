Implementing dev activities to ensure conservation of Sundarbans: Minister

A strategic environmental assessment is being carried out for the south-western part of the country as part of the government's commitment to the conservation of the Sundarbans, environment, forests and climate change minister Md Shahab Uddin said.

The Strategic Environmental Assessment Report and the Strategic Environmental Management Plan will provide effective guidelines for the conservation of the mangrove forest, he said while addressing a meeting on Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) of Southwest region and Sundarbans at Pan Pacific Hotel Sonargaon on Wednesday.

"By implementing development activities in the south-western part of the country, we'll be able to ensure the conservation of the Sundarbans," the minister said adding that the government has recently approved the "Sundarbans Protection" project in the ECNEC to strengthen conservation activities.