In Russian Arctic, miner Nornickel exhibits green goal

Freezing winds blow through a vast hangar in the Russian Arctic, where giant, once-gleaming machines are still, and a layer of snow has covered empty vats.

Owned by the mining giant Norilsk Nickel, a leading operator in the northwestern resource-rich region of Murmansk, the Nikel metallurgical plant was a major source of pollution for decades.

In 74 years of operation, the plant near the Norwegian border produced more than 2.4 million tonnes of nickel, a non-ferrous metal that gave the town of Nikel its name.

Each year, the smelter spewed out four times as much sulphur dioxide as all of Norway's industries, devastating vegetation and poisoning the region's air.

But the former howl of turbines has now given way to silence. Closed in December, the Nikel factory with its near-dilapidated buildings and outdated technology is to be dismantled by 2029.

Strolling among the frost-covered machinery, production assistant Vladimir Bezushkov does not hide his bitterness over the death of a factory to which he gave 25 years.

"I would have liked to continue working as I did before. It's a shame, but what can be done?" Bezushkov says.

Asked about the plant's sulphur emissions and resulting pollution, he responds: "Maybe, but we met all the standards."