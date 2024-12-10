Air pollution choking Dhaka, other major cities

There were once large trees on both sides of the road from Tentultala to Lalbagh Hat and from the DC intersection to the Cantonment intersection in Rangpur town. The trees were planted between 1914 and 1916 to enhance the beauty of the town, an initiative led by the then Deputy Commissioner, JN Gupta, when Carmichael College was established in Rangpur.

The expansion of education and the greening of the town to enhance its aesthetics occurred almost simultaneously, said Mustafa Tofail Hossain, author of the book History of Greater Rangpur.

He added, “These century-old trees in the city have been cut down and cleared over the past 15 to 20 years. If a tree poses a risk, it must be cut down. However, trees must also be planted to replace them, but this has not been done.”