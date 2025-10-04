Single-use plastics to be banned at secretariat from tomorrow

The government will ban single-use plastics (SUP) at the secretariat from tomorrow, Sunday.

The prohibition will apply to all ministries and their meetings and seminars, as well as to visitors entering the premises.

A press release issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change today, Saturday, stated that the Cabinet Division recently instructed all ministries to implement this measure.

Entry points will be checked to ensure visitors do not bring SUPs, and anyone found carrying plastic bags will be provided with paper bags instead.

It also noted that awareness boards have already been installed at various points across the secretariat.

Use of single-use bottles, cups, plates, and spoons will be prohibited in meetings and seminars.

Plastic bags must be replaced with jute, cloth, or reusable alternatives and government procurement must include plastic-free options.