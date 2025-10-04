Single-use plastics to be banned at secretariat from tomorrow
The government will ban single-use plastics (SUP) at the secretariat from tomorrow, Sunday.
The prohibition will apply to all ministries and their meetings and seminars, as well as to visitors entering the premises.
A press release issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change today, Saturday, stated that the Cabinet Division recently instructed all ministries to implement this measure.
Entry points will be checked to ensure visitors do not bring SUPs, and anyone found carrying plastic bags will be provided with paper bags instead.
It also noted that awareness boards have already been installed at various points across the secretariat.
Use of single-use bottles, cups, plates, and spoons will be prohibited in meetings and seminars.
Plastic bags must be replaced with jute, cloth, or reusable alternatives and government procurement must include plastic-free options.
The Cabinet Division has also directed each ministry to appoint a focal person and form a committee to monitor enforcement of the ban.
The press release called for the cooperation of all involved to make the Secretariat SUP-free. Last October and November, the government issued notifications banning polythene use in supermarkets and wet markets.
For environmental protection and pollution control, the government has identified 17 items as single-use plastics, including disposable plastic products, chocolate wrappers, plastic invitation cards and banners, thin plastic-wrapped items, and plastic bottles with caps.