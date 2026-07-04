Lowest June rainfall in 7 years

June marks the beginning of the monsoon season, and the monsoon in Bangladesh is normally associated with increasing rainfall. Rivers, canals and wetlands usually begin to fill during this month, while farmers start sowing Aman paddy.

This year, however, the picture was markedly different. Bangladesh received 29 per cent less rainfall than normal during the recently concluded month of June.

Statistics show that this was the driest June in the past seven years. Long-term studies indicate that temperatures during May and June are rising rapidly in Bangladesh, the number of hot days is increasing, and people are experiencing greater heat-related discomfort than in the past.

Researchers warn that if rainfall continues to decline during June, the negative effects on agriculture and the broader economy are likely to intensify.