UK spearheads polar climate change research as US draws back

Earlier this year, his administration said it plans to stop leasing the only American icebreaker dedicated to Antarctic research and reportedly paused developing a new vessel to succeed it.

Trump instead appears focused on growing the US security presence in the Arctic, where rapid ice melt has the world’s big powers eyeing newly viable oil, gas deposits, mineral deposits and shipping routes.

On Thursday, he announced a deal with Finland to build 11 icebreakers for the US Coast Guard.

Back in Britain, Stephanie Martin, who coordinates a BAS-linked project assessing whale numbers, said the diminished US polar science presence meant “opportunities” for the UK and others.

But she cautioned that “there’s also the potential for nations like China and Russia to fill that gap” and that “they may manage things differently than what’s been done in the past”.

Britain, a key US ally, has not publicly chided Trump for his anti-science rhetoric.

“The United States is responsible for their own approach,” Stephen Doughty, a junior foreign minister responsible for polar regions, told AFP.

“But we work closely with a range of international partners, and we’re very, very clear about the threat that climate change poses.”

The Attenborough vessel -- which cost £200 million ($268 million) to build and was launched in 2020 -- will arrive at Rothera Research Station, to the west of the Antarctic Peninsula, by late November.