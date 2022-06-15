Joint engagement towards a green and just energy transition in Bangladesh

During the visit’s discussion, Johannes Schneider, Head of Development Cooperation, Germany, highlighted EU Member States’ common interest to support Bangladesh in achieving their national goals and international commitments in the field of renewable energy through the Team Europe Initiative “This Initiative will allow us to better coordinate and consolidate our engagement in the Green Energy Sector and strengthen our relationship with the Bangladesh Government and the private sector.”

Maurizio Cian, Head of Cooperation, EU Delegation, highlighted the transformational approach of Team Europe: “Team Europe’s common values and expertise in Renewable Energy are key drivers of this initiative. Team Europe provides the framework to deliver European support to the Government of Bangladesh, with the ambition of a transformational impact in accelerating a green and just energy transition”.

Mostafa Kamal, Additional Secretary, Renewable Energy, Power Division, MoPEMR, stated that “Bangladesh is committed to increase renewable energy contribution in the national power generation mix, to promote appropriate, efficient and environment friendly technology for the development of renewable energy. We are looking forward to implementing our strategies in collaboration with Team Europe”.