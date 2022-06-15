Joint engagement towards a green and just energy transition in Bangladesh

During the visit’s discussion, Johannes Schneider, Head of Development Cooperation, Germany, highlighted EU Member States’ common interest to support Bangladesh in achieving their national goals and international commitments in the field of renewable energy through the Team Europe Initiative “This Initiative will allow us to better coordinate and consolidate our engagement in the Green Energy Sector and strengthen our relationship with the Bangladesh Government and the private sector.”
Maurizio Cian, Head of Cooperation, EU Delegation, highlighted the transformational approach of Team Europe: “Team Europe’s common values and expertise in Renewable Energy are key drivers of this initiative. Team Europe provides the framework to deliver European support to the Government of Bangladesh, with the ambition of a transformational impact in accelerating a green and just energy transition”.
Mostafa Kamal, Additional Secretary, Renewable Energy, Power Division, MoPEMR, stated that “Bangladesh is committed to increase renewable energy contribution in the national power generation mix, to promote appropriate, efficient and environment friendly technology for the development of renewable energy. We are looking forward to implementing our strategies in collaboration with Team Europe”.
TEI GET, launched in Dhaka in June 2021, aims at supporting Bangladesh to build a power system that leads to maximum coverage of the country`s energy demand through renewable energy while reducing GHG emissions, energy consumption and demand through energy efficiency. TEI GET, co-chaired by Germany and the EU includes EU Member States Denmark, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, The Netherlands, the European Investment Bank (EIB) and like-minded countries like Norway and Switzerland.
TEI GET is based on four pillars, which are strictly connected in their common effort to support Bangladesh in decarbonizing its energy system by promoting public and private investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency measures, hence reducing environmental degradation and ultimately contributing to the global response to climate change: 1. Politics and society are aware of the importance of a low carbon development and support a low carbon power system; 2. An effective market for sustainable energy is in place which sets the right incentives for the best technology at the right place. 3.The grid infrastructure is continuously optimised and, where necessary, expanded to integrate the growing share of variable renewable energy sources; 4. Energy efficiency is enhanced in generation, distribution and private and commercial consumption.
TEI GET comprises projects in the area of effective sustainable energy market, optimized grid infrastructure and renewable energy integration into the grid.