Super shops can’t use polythene bags from 1 Oct: Rizwana

The adviser made the announcement at the meeting with the stakeholders at the secretariat.

Rizwana further said that the advertisement of banning shopping bags will be widely circulated in print and electronic media from 15 September.

Public notice will be published in newspapers as well, she added.

She said the Ministry of Textiles and Jute will hold meetings with all the super shops within a week and take necessary measures to ensure the supply of shopping bags made of jute.

The Department of Environment (DoE) in association with ESDO will organise a fair for manufacturers of alternative eco-friendly materials / jute / textile bags by 30 September, she informed the media.