Rain likely across country

Prothom Alo English Desk
The weather department has predicted showers across Bangladesh in the next 24 hours, with monsoon being fairly active over the country and strong elsewhere over the North Bay, reports UNB.

“Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally winds is likely to occur at most places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions, at a few places over Rajshahi, Dhaka and Sylhet divisions, and at one or two places over Rangpur and Mymensingh divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the southern part of Bangladesh,” the weather department said in its bulletin on Thursday morning.

Day and night temperatures may fall slightly over the southern part of the country and rise slightly elsewhere over the country.

Rainfall activity may continue, it added.

The weather office recorded the highest rainfall at 89 mm in Khepupara of Barishal division in 24 hours till 6:00am on Thursday.

The highest temperature was recorded at 33.7 degrees Celsius in Sylhet, while the lowest temperature was recorded at 23.4 degrees in Kutubdia of Chattogram division.

Meanwhile, the well-marked low over Chhattisgarh and adjoining areas now lies over the central part of Madhya Pradesh and adjoining areas as a low pressure area, as per the bulletin.

The axis of monsoon trough runs through Rajasthan, the centre of the low, Bihar, and West Bengal to Assam across the central part of Bangladesh. One of its associated troughs extends up to the Northwest Bay, it added.

