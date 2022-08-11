Rain likely across country

The weather department has predicted showers across Bangladesh in the next 24 hours, with monsoon being fairly active over the country and strong elsewhere over the North Bay, reports UNB.

“Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally winds is likely to occur at most places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions, at a few places over Rajshahi, Dhaka and Sylhet divisions, and at one or two places over Rangpur and Mymensingh divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the southern part of Bangladesh,” the weather department said in its bulletin on Thursday morning.