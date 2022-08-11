Rain likely across country

Day and night temperatures may fall slightly over the southern part of the country and rise slightly elsewhere over the country.
Rainfall activity may continue, it added.
The weather office recorded the highest rainfall at 89 mm in Khepupara of Barishal division in 24 hours till 6:00am on Thursday.
The highest temperature was recorded at 33.7 degrees Celsius in Sylhet, while the lowest temperature was recorded at 23.4 degrees in Kutubdia of Chattogram division.
Meanwhile, the well-marked low over Chhattisgarh and adjoining areas now lies over the central part of Madhya Pradesh and adjoining areas as a low pressure area, as per the bulletin.
The axis of monsoon trough runs through Rajasthan, the centre of the low, Bihar, and West Bengal to Assam across the central part of Bangladesh. One of its associated troughs extends up to the Northwest Bay, it added.