World Environment Day
Hammer out a new global treaty to end plastic pollution: UN Secretary General
UN secretary general Antonio Guterres in a message on Thursday said plastic pollution is choking the planet - harming ecosystems, well-being, and the climate.
On the occasion of World Environment Day today, Thursday, he also said plastic waste clogs rivers, pollutes the ocean, and endangers wildlife.
The UN secretary general said, "I urge negotiators to return to talks in August determined to build a common path through their differences and deliver the treaty our world needs." In two months, the UN secretary general hopes countries will come together to hammer-out a new global treaty to end plastic pollution.
Antonio Guterres said this World Environment Day focuses on solutions to beat plastic pollution. "Together, let’s end the scourge of plastic pollution and build a better future for us all."
And as it breaks-down into smaller and smaller parts, it infiltrates every corner of Earth: from the top of Mount Everest, to the depths of the ocean; from human brains, to human breastmilk, Guterres stated.
"We need an ambitious, credible and just agreement this year. That aligns with broader environmental goals, the sustainable development goals, and beyond…And that is implemented fast and in full," Antonio Guterres said.
The UN secretary general said, "Yet there is a movement for urgent change. We are seeing mounting public engagement…Steps towards reusability and greater accountability. And policies to reduce single-use plastics and improve waste management. But we must go further, faster."