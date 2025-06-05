Hammer out a new global treaty to end plastic pollution: UN Secretary General

UN secretary general Antonio Guterres in a message on Thursday said plastic pollution is choking the planet - harming ecosystems, well-being, and the climate.

On the occasion of World Environment Day today, Thursday, he also said plastic waste clogs rivers, pollutes the ocean, and endangers wildlife.

The UN secretary general said, "I urge negotiators to return to talks in August determined to build a common path through their differences and deliver the treaty our world needs." In two months, the UN secretary general hopes countries will come together to hammer-out a new global treaty to end plastic pollution.

Antonio Guterres said this World Environment Day focuses on solutions to beat plastic pollution. "Together, let’s end the scourge of plastic pollution and build a better future for us all."