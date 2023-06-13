Western Canada covered in smoke as wildfires loosen grip on Quebec

Forest fires regularly occur in the summer but the scope of the current conflagration - and its early arrival - are unprecedented. On Monday, some 449 fires were burning across Canada, including 219 out of control, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre.

“If you look at western Canada, it’s completely covered by the smoke and that continues into Tuesday,” federal meteorologist Gerald Cheng told reporters on Monday. “The risk for smoke is very high because the winds are really transporting the smoke throughout Alberta today and even into Tuesday.”

The fires in Alberta are sending plumes of smoke eastward over prairie provinces Saskatchewan and Manitoba.