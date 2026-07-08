4 divisions face flash flood risks
Water levels in several rivers across four divisions may rise over the next three days, potentially triggering flash floods in those areas.
Sources at the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) provided the information today, Wednesday. The sources also said the flood situation is likely to improve after three days.
The influence of a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal has brought rainfall to different parts of the country for nearly three days. In some areas, rainfall exceeded 200 millimetres within 24 hours.
Chattogram recorded 394 millimetres of rain during the 24 hours ending yesterday, Tuesday.
The weather forecast says heavy rainfall may continue in different parts of the country today, Wednesday and is likely to persist until Saturday.
The rainfall has already raised water levels in several rivers across the Chattogram, Sylhet, Mymensingh and Rangpur divisions. Continued rainfall may cause water levels in some rivers to rise further.
In a statement, the FFWC said heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next 24 to 72 hours could rapidly increase water levels in several rivers across the north-eastern, eastern, south-eastern and northern regions of the country.
As a result, rivers in parts of Sylhet, Sunamganj, Moulvibazar, Habiganj, Netrokona, Sherpur, Mymensingh, Chattogram, Feni, Cox's Bazar, Khagrachhari, Bandarban, Nilphamari, Lalmonirhat and Kurigram may rise above the danger level, causing short-term flooding.
Sardar Uday Raihan, executive engineer at the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre, told Prothom Alo today, Wednesday, "The flash flood situation that may develop could persist for three days. After that, from Saturday onwards, the flood situation may begin to improve."
However, all the country's major rivers are currently flowing below their respective danger levels.
During the past 24 hours, Chattogram Division experienced very heavy rainfall, while Sylhet and Barishal divisions recorded heavy to very heavy rain.
During the same period, heavy rainfall also occurred in the upstream regions of India, including Meghalaya and Tripura.
The forecast indicates heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next four days in the Chattogram, Sylhet, Mymensingh and Rangpur divisions, as well as in the adjoining upstream areas of India.
The Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre also said the Teesta River may cross the danger level within the next 24 to 48 hours.
It warned that water levels in the Surma-Kushiyara, Gomti, Muhuri, Feni, Sangu, Matamuhuri, Dudhkumar and Dharla rivers could also rise rapidly.