4 divisions face flash flood risks

Water levels in several rivers across four divisions may rise over the next three days, potentially triggering flash floods in those areas.

Sources at the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) provided the information today, Wednesday. The sources also said the flood situation is likely to improve after three days.

The influence of a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal has brought rainfall to different parts of the country for nearly three days. In some areas, rainfall exceeded 200 millimetres within 24 hours.

Chattogram recorded 394 millimetres of rain during the 24 hours ending yesterday, Tuesday.

The weather forecast says heavy rainfall may continue in different parts of the country today, Wednesday and is likely to persist until Saturday.