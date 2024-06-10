Water levels in 39 rivers rise, 67 fall: FFWC

The Brahmaputra-Jamuna rivers are in a falling trend, which may continue in next 48 hours. The Ganges is in steady state, on the other hand the Padma river is in a falling trend, which may continue in next 48 hours, it said.

Water level of Manu, Someswari and Bhugai rivers in the North-eastern region of the country are in rising trend while other main rivers in that region are in steady state which may continue in next 24 hours.

Significant rainfall was recorded at some stations in different districts of Bangladesh during the last 24 hours ending at 9:00 am today.