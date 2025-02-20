Biodiversity starts thriving in St Martin’s island after tourism restrictions

With tourists barred from visiting the coral reef island, Saint Martin’s, on Bay of Bengal from 1 February, the island’s deserted beaches are now teeming with snails and oysters.

Green mangrove forest and Keya plant (Pandanus tectorius) are also emerging at Diyarmatha and Chheradia on the southern side of the island.

The 8-square kilometer Saint Martin’s is the only coral-reef island in the Bay of Bengal.

Located in Teknaf Upazila of Cox’s Bazar, tourists used to be able to visit the island until 31 March in other years. However, the island was open for tourists until 31 January this year. While earlier 5,000 tourists would visit the island every day, only 2,000 tourists were allowed to visit it every day this season.

Various studies have shown that Saint Martin has 1,076 species of flora and fauna, including coral, algae, turtles, snails, oysters, marine fish, birds, mammals, and crabs.

The island’s sandbanks are also the nesting grounds for the Olive Ridley sea turtles, one the endangered species of sea turtles of the world.