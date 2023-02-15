New hope for forests of ancient Athens' silver hills

It was once the source of Athens' fabulous golden-age wealth before its hillsides were blackened by fire after fire and scandalously torched by a foreign mining company.

Now an ancient forest south of the Greek capital is finally to be revived having suffered catastrophe after catastrophe.

In the fifth century BC, Lavrio was home to the silver mines that made Athens a superpower of the ancient world.

In the 19th century, long after the flow of silver had dried up, a French-Italian mining company won the rights to mine lead in the hills around Agios Konstantinos.