World Environment Day
Let's keep Bangladesh clean and green
From the bustling cities of Bangladesh to the quiet villages, there’s one thing we all share and that is a deep-rooted culture of reuse. Whether it’s saving our shopping bags and cartons or reusing bottles and jars, recycling here isn’t just an environmental act, it’s a way of life. We don’t throw things away easily. It is not that we are hoarders (not all of us, at least!) but we are proud to be re-users and recyclers. It's like second nature to us.
Admittedly, we do not do all this consciously and most of us may not think of ourselves as eco-conscious citizens. But many of our daily habits support a cleaner, more sustainable lifestyle and way of life. These habits are born from necessity, economic needs, local wisdom. Come to think of it, contributing to the environment of our locality, our city, our country and eventually the planet, is not always about difficult and macro-strategising. It's not all about grand climate conferences. Those are undoubtedly important on a global scale, but the small, everyday things we do can make a bit difference.
The increasing use of single-use plastics, the increase in cars and other motor vehicles, the unwieldy, but unavoidable, urban expansion, all comes with a high price
However, being realistic, however good our intentions may be, it is not all that easy to keep our environment clean, healthy and sustainable. In fact, unfortunately, we unknowingly and unintentionally, sometimes become a part of the problem.
As our cities grow and our lifestyles change, we face new environmental challenges. The increasing use of single-use plastics, the increase in cars and other motor vehicles, the unwieldy, but unavoidable, urban expansion, all comes with a high price. All this affects the balance of nature.
We may not think twice when we pick up a plastic bottle of water from the corner store or toss a used bag of chips in the direction of a trash can, but all this comes with a high but unseen cost. It is not practical to completely shun plastics and use only organic stuff (that will burn a hole in our purses), but we can be conscious users and even more conscious disposers. It is important for each of us to be more conscious and careful about how we care for the environment.
What can we do?
Proper waste disposal
Littering is a bad, bad habit people have, particularly in our big cities. There are often no trash cans in public places, or an inadequate number, but that is no excuse. Even where there are waste bins, the waste is more often around the bin than in it. So let’s make a habit of not littering. We must dispose of trash in bins. If there is no bin nearby, we can carry it till we reach a place for proper disposal. This is especially applicable about plastic bottles, packets and wrappers. Remember, it takes years and years for these plastics to break down and so proper disposal is crucial.
It is not just the "man on the street" that carelessly tosses trash on the road side. It is not uncommon to see the windows of big flashy SUV's slide down, a disposable coffee cup fly out and the window rolled up again, the passenger in the cool and clean interior of the luxury vehicle, unbothered of the mess trail left behind. The very same person wouldn't do that in Singapore or New York, ironically. Enough said.
Support and expand recycling
Our casual recycling (tucking shopping bags under the mattress) is not enough. Neighborhood initiatives can be initiated. Old people, young people and everyone can take pride in keeping their locality clean.
Schools can have contests for innovate use of used bottles, boxes, paper cups and such. The children will have fun and learn about recycling too.
The recent trend of pre-loved clothing (what's we call old clothes or second-hand clothes back in the day), is also a fashion trend that makes sense and can be encouraged. There are many website and online platforms out there selling or exchanging previously used clothing and this is a good sign.
Use less fuel
Consider walking for short trips. For those who use cars, car-pooling is a good habit too. If the family carefully plans their day, fuel can be saved on avoiding unnecessary trips. With Eid around the corner, public transportation is also a better option than using individual cars and the metro rail is a good mode of transport too. The less fuel we burn, the cleaner our air stays.
There is talk about banning the new-fangled battery run rickshaws, but until and unless that is done, the authorities should ensure safe disposal of the used batteries.
Raise awareness
It's good to talk to friends, children, and neighbours. It's not about lecturing people about the environment, we can learn from them too. After all, the young generation is quite conscious about the environment and they can teach their elders too. Positive change happens when people see others taking action. Schools, mosques, and local clubs can play a big role in building awareness and habits among the community.
Plant trees
Planting trees is not always possible given our cramped living spaces in the city, but in places where possible, tree planting literally means giving the Earth a breath of fresh air. Trees not only clean the air, they provide shade, protect against soil erosion, and offer habitat to birds and animals.
A better world
Bangladeshis are known for their resilience, their resourcefulness, and community-driven psyche. With a just bit more awareness and initiative, we can lead the way in showing that environmental care doesn’t have to be a about huge projects and grand conventions. It can be simple, local, and powerful.
Let’s all do our part. Keeping Bangladesh clean is not just about the environment. It’s about the kind of future we want for ourselves and the generations to come. It's about making the world a better place.