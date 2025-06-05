Let's keep Bangladesh clean and green

However, being realistic, however good our intentions may be, it is not all that easy to keep our environment clean, healthy and sustainable. In fact, unfortunately, we unknowingly and unintentionally, sometimes become a part of the problem.

As our cities grow and our lifestyles change, we face new environmental challenges. The increasing use of single-use plastics, the increase in cars and other motor vehicles, the unwieldy, but unavoidable, urban expansion, all comes with a high price. All this affects the balance of nature.

We may not think twice when we pick up a plastic bottle of water from the corner store or toss a used bag of chips in the direction of a trash can, but all this comes with a high but unseen cost. It is not practical to completely shun plastics and use only organic stuff (that will burn a hole in our purses), but we can be conscious users and even more conscious disposers. It is important for each of us to be more conscious and careful about how we care for the environment.

What can we do?