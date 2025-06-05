Environment ministry urges people to ensure eco-friendly disposal of Qurbani waste

The environment ministry has urged people to adopt environment-friendly practices in the management of sacrificial animal waste during the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.

Improper disposal of Qurbani waste and indiscriminate slaughtering of animals contribute to environmental pollution, pose health risks and cause suffering to the public, said a release of the ministry issued on Thursday.

These challenges can only be addressed through active and conscious participation by everyone, it said.

The ministry called on people to strictly use designated slaughtering spots specified by city corporations, municipalities and local government bodies, including district, upazila and union councils.

It also advised the public to avoid slaughtering animals in open or unauthorized areas.