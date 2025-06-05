Environment ministry urges people to ensure eco-friendly disposal of Qurbani waste
The environment ministry has urged people to adopt environment-friendly practices in the management of sacrificial animal waste during the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.
Improper disposal of Qurbani waste and indiscriminate slaughtering of animals contribute to environmental pollution, pose health risks and cause suffering to the public, said a release of the ministry issued on Thursday.
These challenges can only be addressed through active and conscious participation by everyone, it said.
The ministry called on people to strictly use designated slaughtering spots specified by city corporations, municipalities and local government bodies, including district, upazila and union councils.
It also advised the public to avoid slaughtering animals in open or unauthorized areas.
To ensure hygiene and safety, individuals involved in slaughtering and related activities have been asked to use personal protective gear such as gloves, masks and aprons.
Animal blood, dung and other waste should be buried in designated pits, and must not be discarded in open areas.
Waste materials—including hides, bones, entrails and horns—should be disposed of in designated bins or official waste collection points, the ministry added.
Citizens have been encouraged to use biodegradable and eco-friendly bags or containers, rather than plastic, for distributing meat and removing waste.
Timely and hygienic waste disposal, with assistance from local authorities, is described as a civic and social duty.