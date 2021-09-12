Koyra flood control embankment built with sand from Sundarbans

Sand is being used instead of soil to repair an embankment in Koyra upazila of Khulna in a bid to control the floods in the area permanently. The sand is being extracted from a river near the Sundarbans.

Locals have raised questions concerning the durability of embankment since sand is used for the repairs.

More than Tk 33 million (Tk 3.30 crore) was allocated to repair the 1,200-metre flood control embankment in Koyra and it was to be repaired with soil as per the tender.