Killing of 250 wild animal species now non-bailable offence

Until now, if someone was arrested for the offence of killing only tigers and elephants, they would not get bail; now, the offence of killing another 248 wild animals will also be non-bailable.

This change is coming in the new law protecting the country's endangered wild animals. The 'Wildlife Conservation and Security Ordinance' was approved by the advisory council last Thursday.

The ordinance that has been issued has brought most species of wild animals in the country under its protection. Protection has also been given to 100 species of trees favourable for sustaining the habitat of wild animals.