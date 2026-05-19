Microplastics: Invisible particles entering human body, increasing risks

Sohel Rahman, employee of a private company, had come shopping after office hours at the Karwan Bazar kitchen market in the capital. He had not brought any bag with him. Vendors were packing fish, vegetables, meat, and grocery items one after another in polythene bags. Sohel did not object. Rather, he finds it convenient and economical. Smiling, he said, “I forgot to bring a cloth bag. And polythene bags are free anyway.”

Asked whether he knows about the harmful effects of plastic, Sohel paused for a moment and replied, “I know rivers get polluted because of it. But I didn’t really know that tiny plastic particles can enter the body.”

Sohel’s story is not unique. Every day, hundreds of millions of people use plastic because of convenience, habit, and low cost. But that very plastic is gradually emerging as a major threat to the planet through pollution. And among these concerns, microplastics have become particularly alarming.

Tiny plastic particles—microplastics—are now being found in rivers, oceans, soil, fish, salt, rainwater, and even in human blood, lungs, breast milk, and placentas. Plastic particles smaller than five millimeters are called microplastics. Large plastics break down into smaller fragments, while some microplastics are manufactured in tiny sizes from the beginning.

Scientists worldwide now view microplastics as a form of “silent pollution,” because they are gradually accumulating in the environment and in human bodies. A recent study found the presence of microplastics in soil, water, and aquatic animals at at least 56 important locations across Bangladesh. These microplastics are entering human bodies and creating health risks.

