Lawachhara reserve forest catches fire

A fierce fire that broke out at Lawachhara reserve forest Kamalganj upazila of Moulvibazar district on Saturday afternoon has been brought under control, reports UNB.

It was brought under control by a unit of fire service department at 2:30pm after over two hours of hectic efforts.

Some workers who were working at the students’ dormitory area of Lawachhara saw the fire in the forest around 12:15pm, said locals.

Upon receiving the news, a unit of Kamalganj fire service men came to the spot but faced a huge challenge to enter into the forest as there were no roads.