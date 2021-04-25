Lawachhara reserve forest catches fire

A fierce fire that broke out at Lawachhara reserve forest Kamalganj upazila of Moulvibazar district on Saturday afternoon has been brought under control, reports UNB.
It was brought under control by a unit of fire service department at 2:30pm after over two hours of hectic efforts.
Some workers who were working at the students’ dormitory area of Lawachhara saw the fire in the forest around 12:15pm, said locals.
Upon receiving the news, a unit of Kamalganj fire service men came to the spot but faced a huge challenge to enter into the forest as there were no roads.
Lack of water in the area also made the work much difficult for the fire service unit. However, the fire was doused after more than two hours.
Rezaul Karim, a divisional forest official, said the source of the fire could not be known immediately.
Farukul Islam, in-charge of Kamalganj fire service office said that some small trees and plants were burnt into ashes. The extent of loss could go up to Tk 100,000, he added.
Shahidul Islam, a range officer in Lawachhara, said they are investigating the cause of the fire.