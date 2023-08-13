Incessant rain continues in Dhaka, other parts of the country

It has been raining in the capital since Saturday night and intermittent rain continues till 10:00am Sunday.
The sky remains cloudy as well.
Water accumulated in different places including Green Road, Dhanmondi, Shantinagar and Old Dhaka.
The city dwellers are suffering immensely to reach their destinations including educational institutions and offices.
Alongside Dhaka, rainfall has increased in Rangpur and Rajshahi. It has also started increasing in the islands of the sea and coastal areas.
The Bangladesh Meteorological Department said the rain may increase across the country today. It may continue till 16 August.
Meanwhile, temperatures have dropped in many areas due to increased rain and cloud cover. Sunlight is expected to be less prominent over the next two to three days, so there's unlikely to be a rise in temperature. With more clouds and moisture in the air, humidity has also increased.
Meteorologist Omar Faruk said the rain has increased as the monsoon is active. There may be heavy to very heavy rain in the next few days in some places in the country, he added.
Bangladesh Meteorological Department in its warning signal said heavy to very heavy rain in some places of Chattogram and Barishal divisions. There is a risk of landslide in hilly areas due to very heavy rain in Chattogram division.