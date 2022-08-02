Death toll from Kentucky flooding rises to 37

The death toll from flooding in eastern Kentucky rose to 37 on Monday as more rain hampered recovery operations and possible severe weather overnight threatened to provoke further damage.

"We are ending the day with more heartbreaking news out of Eastern Kentucky. We can confirm the death toll has now risen to 37, with so many more still missing," tweeted Andy Beshear, governor of the south-central US state.

"Let us pray for these families and come together to wrap our arms around our fellow Kentuckians," he added.