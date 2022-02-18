London gets first red weather warning as 'Storm Eunice' hits

Britain's meteorological service issued its first ever "danger to life" weather warning for London and the army was placed on standby as Storm Eunice made landfall on Friday.

Hundreds of homes were reported to have been left without power in Cornwall, southwest England, which Eunice hit overnight, bringing gusts of 90 miles (145 kilometres) per hour.

The storm, which BBC Weather said could be one of the country's worst in three decades, is barrelling eastwards towards London.

It has caused the Met Office to issue its first red weather warning for the capital -- active between 10.00am (1000GMT) and 3.00pm -- since the system was introduced in 2011.