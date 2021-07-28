Environment

Low pressure over Bay turns into well-marked low

UNB
Dhaka
default-image

The maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal number 3 as a low pressure over the North Bay turned into a well-marked low.

"The low pressure over the North Bay and adjoining area now lies over South-western part of Bangladesh and adjoining area as a well marked low," said a Bangladesh Meteorological Department bulletin on Wednesday.

Under its influence deep convection is taking place and steep pressure gradient lies over North Bay and adjoining areas, it said

Advertisement

Squally weather may affect the maritime ports, North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh.

All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice.

According to the regular weather bulletin, light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at most places over Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, Dhaka and Sylhet divisions and at many places over
Rangpur and Mymensingh divisions with heavy to very heavy falls at places over the country.

Advertisement

Day and night temperature may fall slightly over the country.

The Bay depression is likely to move north-west wards. The axis of monsoon trough runs through Rajsthan, Hariyana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, the centre of the well-marked low to Assam.

One of its associated troughs extends up to North Bay.

Read more from Environment
Advertisement