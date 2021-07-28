Low pressure over Bay turns into well-marked low

Squally weather may affect the maritime ports, North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh.
All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice.
According to the regular weather bulletin, light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at most places over Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, Dhaka and Sylhet divisions and at many places over
Rangpur and Mymensingh divisions with heavy to very heavy falls at places over the country.
Day and night temperature may fall slightly over the country.
The Bay depression is likely to move north-west wards. The axis of monsoon trough runs through Rajsthan, Hariyana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, the centre of the well-marked low to Assam.
One of its associated troughs extends up to North Bay.