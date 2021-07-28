Low pressure over Bay turns into well-marked low

The maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal number 3 as a low pressure over the North Bay turned into a well-marked low.

"The low pressure over the North Bay and adjoining area now lies over South-western part of Bangladesh and adjoining area as a well marked low," said a Bangladesh Meteorological Department bulletin on Wednesday.

Under its influence deep convection is taking place and steep pressure gradient lies over North Bay and adjoining areas, it said