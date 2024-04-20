Scorching heat in country, met office issues warning for next 72 hrs

Bangladesh Meteorological Department on Friday issued a warning for the next 72 hours ending on Sunday as mid to severe heat wave continued to sweep over the parts of the country, disrupting people’s daily lives.

The temperature reached this year’s record-high of 41.5 degree Celsius in Chuadanga on Friday, according to the BMD.

At a silo in the Subidia village of Chuadnaga, three daily wagers with gamchas (cotton scarf-like towels) on their heads were seen processing maize on Friday. One of them was Razu Mia, who is the owner of the maize. He said, “No daily wagers want to work due to excessive heat and these two people came to process the grains after many requests.”