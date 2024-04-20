Scorching heat in country, met office issues warning for next 72 hrs
Bangladesh Meteorological Department on Friday issued a warning for the next 72 hours ending on Sunday as mid to severe heat wave continued to sweep over the parts of the country, disrupting people’s daily lives.
The temperature reached this year’s record-high of 41.5 degree Celsius in Chuadanga on Friday, according to the BMD.
At a silo in the Subidia village of Chuadnaga, three daily wagers with gamchas (cotton scarf-like towels) on their heads were seen processing maize on Friday. One of them was Razu Mia, who is the owner of the maize. He said, “No daily wagers want to work due to excessive heat and these two people came to process the grains after many requests.”
Severe heat waves also swept across Khulna division, as well as Rajshahi, Tangail and Pabna districts. Moderate to mild heat waves were also reported from different places of the country while the capital Dhaka experienced a moderate heat wave.
As per the BMD, if the temperature remains between 36 and 37.9 degrees Celsius, it is called a mild heat wave; if it remains between 38 and 39.9 degrees Celsius, it is called a moderate heat wave; and, when the temperature remains between 40 and 41.9 degrees Celsius, it is called severe heat wave. When the temperature crosses 42 degrees Celsius, is identified as a very severe heat wave.
BMD meteorologist Muhammad Abul Kalam said on Friday the prevailing heat wave over the country may continue and increase further in the next three days and the heat wave is likely to occur throughout April. Temperature, however, may vary from time to time and the discomfort may increase due to increasing moisture incursion, he added.
This meteorologist, however, did not rule out the possibility of very severe heat waves this month.
Last year, the temperature reached a record of 43 degrees Celsius in Ishwardi, Pabna on 17 April.
April is the hottest month of the year with an average temperature of 33.2 degrees Celsius.
The BMD said in its weather bulletin on Friday that all of their 44 weather monitoring stations recorded temperatures above 33 degrees Celsius except for Netrokona and Sylhet stations. A total of 13 millimetres of rain was recorded in Sylhet.
BMD said severe heat wave is sweeping over Khulna division and the districts of Rajshahi, Pabna and Tangail. Mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over Barishal division, the rest part of Dhaka and Rajshahi divisions and the districts of Chandpur and Moulvibazar and it may continue.
MD meteorologist AKM Nazmul Haque told Prothom Alo on Friday that severe heat waves may not increase on Saturday but mild to moderate heat waves are likely to rise.
No heat wave occurred in Mymensingh and Sylhet division and situations may remain unchanged on Saturday, he added.
Meanwhile, BMD forecast rain and thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty and squally wind are likely to occur at one or two places over Mymensingh, Sylhet and Chattogram divisions with hails at isolated places.
The weather may remain mainly dry with a temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.
Dhaka sees 2 degrees Celsius rise
The temperature in Dhaka rose by 2 degrees Celsius to 38.4 degrees Celsius on Friday from 32.8 degrees Celsius on Thursday.
Moisture incursion increases during the heat wave, causing discomfort.
Medicine specialist ABM Abdullah, who is an emeritus professor at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital's Department of Medicine, advised people to drink more water and saline and not wear bright clothes.
He told Prothom Alo on Friday that people should avoid sunlight as much as possible and since daily wagers have to work under sunlight they should not work non-stop and take shelter under shadow after a certain time.
Professor Abdullah also warned of heatstroke during this time of the year. He said people, especially daily wagers, elderly persons and children, may suffer from this problem.
(Prothom Alo’s Correspondent, Chuadnaga contributed to this report.)