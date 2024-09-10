Nearly 200 land, environment defenders killed in 2023: Report

Nearly 200 environmental and land defenders around the world were murdered in 2023, with Colombia once again the deadliest place for activists, watchdog Global Witness said in a report Tuesday.

The report also sounds the alarm on a "crackdown on environmental activists across the UK, Europe and the US", warning "laws are increasingly being weaponised against defenders".

The annual report found Latin America remains the most dangerous part of the world for environmental and land defenders, accounting for 85 per cent of the 196 murders documented last year.