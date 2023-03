Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy skies elsewhere over the country.

Day and night temperatures may fall slightly over the country.

Country’s lowest temperature was recorded at 16 degrees C in Tetulia of Panchagarh district, while the highest temperature was recorded at 35.3 degree in Rangamati district.

Meanwhile, trough of westerly low lies over India's West Bengal and adjoining areas. Seasonal low lies over the south Bay.