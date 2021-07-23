Maritime ports asked to hoist signal 3

All fishing boats and trawlers over north bay have been advised to come close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice.
Besides, the river ports have been asked to hoist cautionary signal number one till 6 pm today, according to another met office weather bulletin.
"Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary south or south-easterly gusty or squally wind speed 45-60 kilometer per hour (kph) is likely to occur over the regions of Rangpur, Rajshahi, Pabna, Bogura, Tangail, Mymensingh, Sylhet, Dhaka, Faridpur, Jashore, Kushtia, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Cox's Bazar wherein river ports shall hoist riverine cautionary signal number one," the bulletin said.