Maritime ports asked to hoist signal 3

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal number three as a low pressure area has formed over northwest bay and adjoining areas of Bangladesh, reports BSS.

"Under its influence, deep convection is taking place and steep pressure gradient lies over north bay and adjoining areas," said a met office weather bulletin, adding that squally weather may affect the maritime ports, north bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh.