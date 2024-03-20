Rain likely in parts of country
Rain hit various places in the country including Dhaka on Tuesday. The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said rain and thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty and squally wind may also occur across the country on Wednesday.
In a weather bulletin, the BMD said rain and thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty and squally wind are likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh and Khulna divisions; at a few places over Barishal and Sylhet divisions and one or two places over Chattogram division with hails at isolated places.
The sky was sunny in several southeast districts in Chattogram since the morning. The sky was cloudy in the capital on Wednesday morning, but the sunlight was also seen.
Day temperature may fall by 1-3 degrees Celsius and night temperature may fall slightly over the country.
A trough of westerly low lies over West Bengal and the adjoining area. Seasonal low lies over South Bay.
According to BMD, the highest 30 millimetres of rainfall was recorded at Dinajpur in the last 24 hours while 17 millimetres of rainfall was recorded at Tangail, 14 millimetres at Dimla, 13 millimetres at Dhaka, 12 millimetres at Siranjganj and 11 millimetres at `
BMD meteorologist Md Abul Kalam Mollik told Prothim Alo intermittent rainfalls may be at various parts of the country on Wednesday while the sun has been seen in various places of the southern region including Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar and Lakshimpur.
Rainfall is likely to decrease on Thursday, he said adding, that temperature may fall temporality and will increase after rainfall.
The highest 34.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in Sreemangal on Tuesday, which is slightly higher than the average temperature of 31.6 degrees Celsius in March.