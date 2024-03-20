Rain likely in parts of country

Rain hit various places in the country including Dhaka on Tuesday. The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said rain and thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty and squally wind may also occur across the country on Wednesday.

In a weather bulletin, the BMD said rain and thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty and squally wind are likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh and Khulna divisions; at a few places over Barishal and Sylhet divisions and one or two places over Chattogram division with hails at isolated places.