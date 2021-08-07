Monologue of the 'jaam' tree

I am a java plum tree. They call me 'jaam gaachh'. You can see the plump man with grey beard living in the tin-roofed house next to me. He planted me long ago. Maybe 100 tree-years ago. One tree-year is equal to one month of yours or less. Anyways, I grew up here. The sky-high buildings around me were not here earlier.

I still get chill when I recall the day when the developer came to see the plot on the other side of the wall. I couldn't sleep that night. I kept thinking what if my owner sold this plot too and they cut me down? I almost lost hundreds leaves at the time in my anxiety.