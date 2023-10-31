Northern China chokes under severe pollution

Tens of millions of people across northern China were under severe pollution warnings Tuesday, with authorities urging them to reduce outdoor activities as a greyish smog enveloped the region.

Several areas of north China's Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, home to over 100 million people, are suffering from some of the worst pollution they have seen in months.

In the capital Beijing, authorities Monday issued an orange alert -- the country's second-highest pollution warning.

"There has been more smog in the past two days... it really has an effect," said office worker Fu Dalin, 27.