Municipality wastes killing off Titas, Buri rivers

Rampant dumping of local waste by the cleaners of the Nabinagar municipality in Titas river is slowly killing it off alongside the tributary Buri river.

Locals said the rivers are victims of pollution due to waste dumping and despite their protests, garbage is still being thrown into the Titas river.

Upon visiting the location, UNB correspondent witnessed that wastes are being dumped in the Titas and Buri rivers using municipality vehicles. The rivers are being filled up due to the dumping. New illegal establishments are being built around the river banks.