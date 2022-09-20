Tonga volcano erupts eight times in two days

A volcano north of Tonga's main island has erupted eight times in the past 48 hours, according to the Pacific nation's geological service, which has warned mariners to keep their distance Tuesday.

The Home Reef volcano has been erupting for the past 10 days, oozing molten lava and shooting steam and ash at least three kilometres (almost two miles) into the air.

Home Reef's eruption currently poses a low risk to "residents of Vava'u and Ha'apai" -- two of Tonga's most populated islands -- the geological service's Volcano Watch Team said in a statement.

But warning levels were raised by one notch Tuesday as the pace of eruptions quickened.